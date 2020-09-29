NAPA (CBS13) — As thousands of firefighters work to battle the Glass Fire, thousands of people are trying to find temporary housing to weather the fire storm that has hit Napa and Sonoma counties.

“I don’t know if my house is OK,” said a young pregnant woman as she quietly wiped away tears.

She explained how she was sleeping in her car outside a shelter with her husband – fearful to enter because of COVID-19.

“The hardest part is not knowing what the future holds,” she said.

The woman stayed overnight in the parking lot at Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.

She was one of 70,000 people asked to leave because of the Glass Fire – which, at one point, was spreading at a rate of one acre every five seconds.

READ: Glass Fire Updates: Dozens Of Homes Destroyed; More Evacuations Ordered

“We heard the sirens go off and that’s when we knew we had to leave,” said Calistoga resident Jatziry Rivas.

Rivas left Monday at 4 a.m. with her entire family. After staying at the Crosswalk Church, she was directed to Napa Valley Community College.

“They are giving them out right now,” Rivas said as she held up a toiletry bag.

The emergency shelter is handing out toiletries, sanitizer, masks and beds six-feet apart to prevent against the spread of coronavirus. To add to accommodations for those who can’t stay inside, there are hand washing stations and outdoor bathrooms.

ALSO: California’s Wine Country Residents Facing Fire Fatigue

Both shelters house more than 600 people and nearly 130 animals. The Munguia family is thankful for the help.

“They are trying to get a hotel for each family, but we are still waiting,” said the mother.

Evacuees say they appreciate the help.

“So we have everything here. It’s good; it’s like a home,” Rivas said.