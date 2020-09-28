OAKDALE (CBS13) — A 38-year-old woman has been identified as the victim in a homicide case in unincorporated Oakdale over the weekend.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, deputies started investigating a homicide after a woman showed up at Oak Valley Hospital with gunshot wound injuries.

Detectives were eventually led to the 9900 block of Cleveland Avenue in Oakdale to investigate the scene.

On Monday, the shooting victim was identified by the sheriff’s office as 38-year-old Katrina Allen.

No other details surrounding the circumstances in the case have been released at this point.

Investigators are still trying to find the person who dropped Allen off at the hospital. Anyone with information on that person’s identity is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.