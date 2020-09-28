SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Momo, a 12-year-old Jack Russell Terrier that was stolen in East Sacramento during a car theft in mid-September, has been reunited with his owner.

“When he was gone, you realize how much of your life is missing and it was not good,” said Jack Olaski, Momo’s owner.

Jack was shopping at the Pet Department Store in East Sacramento when someone stole his van with Momo in it.

“I didn’t care about the van, I cared about the dog,” Jack said. “You see, it was Momo’s van. It was his limo.”

Jack was desperate to get Momo back quickly. At the age of 12, Momo needs special care.

“It was eight grueling days of waiting for him to escape, which he did,” Jack said. “He escaped dragging a leash.”

Casey David found Momo wandering in the dark in North Sacramento – more than 5 miles from his home.

“When I found out he lived so many miles away, I was like, ‘How the heck did he get over here?'” David said.

David said Momo had a piece of a black trash bag on his collar when she found him.

“I don’t know if he had been digging through the trash or had been put in a trash bag, so my first instinct was just to get him,” David said.

And right after she did, she called the number on his tag – telling Jack his best friend was coming home.

“My dogs are like my babies, so I would hope someone would do the same for me,” David said.

Several CBS13 viewers reached out to the station asking for updates about Momo. Jack had a big thank you for everyone’s encouragement and support to get Momo back home.

“He’s taught me patience, he’s taught me a lot of things,” Jack said. “He’s my best friend, and I got him back. Amazing.”

Jack already bought another van. He calls it Momo’s Limo – and they’re ready to go for their usual drives again.