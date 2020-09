NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Glass Fire, which has prompted evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties:

6:01 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered on Monday morning for the following areas in Sonoma County due to the fast-moving Glass Fire.

Per Cal Fire, all areas east of Brush Creek Road, north of Montecito Boulevard, west of Calistoga Road and south of City Boundary (north of Badger Road area) are being ordered to evacuate.

All areas within the perimeter of east of Mission Boulevard, north of Highway 12, south of Montecito Boulevard and west of Calistoga Road are also under evacuation orders.

Authorities also closed Highway 29 to through traffic between Lincoln Avenue and Deer Park Road on Monday morning.

Temporary Evacuation Points have been set up in Santa Rosa at A Place to Play (located at 2375 W. 3rd Street).

Previous day’s updates below:

10:30 p.m.

Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Glass Fire, has grown to 2,500 acres in just four hours and is at zero percent containment as of 7:48 p.m., according to Cal Fire LNU. It is burning east of Calistoga and north of St. Helena.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:

All of Crystal Springs Road and North Fork Crystal Springs Road

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

All of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive

All of Lommel Road.

Eastside of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road and all roads in between, including the Meadowood Resort.

Additional evacuations were ordered late Sunday night for Sonoma County. They are as follows.

Zone 3G1:

South of Helena Road

West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line

North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads

East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G2:

South of Cleland Ranch Road

West of Los Alamos Road

North and east of Santa Rosa County limits

East of Calistoga Roads

Zone 3G3:

South of Alamos Road

West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road

Northeast of Highway 12

West of Napa/Sonoma County Line, the easternmost boundary of Hood Mountain Regional Park, and easternmost boundary of Los Guilicos Juvenile Center, including Los Guilicos Juvenile Center

Adventist Health St. Helena, which is located just north of Deer Park, said it was evacuating its facility and transferring patients.

An evacuation center open at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2590 First Street in Napa.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with CBS13 for more updates on this story.