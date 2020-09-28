NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the wildfires in Northern California’s wine country (including the Glass, Shady and Boysen fire incidents), which have prompted evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties:

5:26 p.m.

Evacuations continue is Napa and Sonoma counties following fires developing over the weekend. As of Monday evening, Cal Fire said the Glass Fire has burned 36,236 acres and is 0% contained.

“I mean I just saw a flame right on that hill right there,” said Richard Bambery.

Bambery was nearly in tears Monday describing the blaze near his Napa County home.

“I just saw a flame over there. Hopefully, it doesn’t burn down the folk’s house,” he said.

Flames raged throughout the hills while crews battled several spot fires. They’ve been up against dangerous fire conditions with the weather being dry and hot.

“It’s two miles up the street, the fire, and just three weeks ago it was right over this ridge,” Bambery explained.

CBS13 caught several spot fires in Deer Park, Calistoga and Saint Helena.

John Millious lost almost everything.

“I was so distraught, thinking, is it coming? Am I going to be burnt up now?” Millious said.

He escaped the flames with his passport, medication, cell phone and iPad.

“So I have to take it a day at a time,” he said.

4:04 p.m.

The Glass Fire has burned 11,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties. More than 8,500 structures are threatened at this time and the fire is 0% contained.

The flames are burning east of Calistoga and spawned two other fires, the Shady and Boysen fires. Cal Fire is now classifying all three as the Glass Fire.

10:13 a.m.

The Sonoma Raceway is opening its 50 Acres campground as a temporary evacuation area.

Officials say the raceway can handle up to 2,000 campers during its usual major event weekends.

The campground is directly across from the raceway off Highway 121 and has not been affected by the fires.

Evacuees are being urged to enter the campground at Gate 6 off the highway.

8:14 a.m.

A new evacuation order has been given for the east side of Silverado Trail between Taplin Road and Sage County Road, and Sage Canyon Road east to Chiles Pope Valley Road.

Cal Fire says an evacuation center has been set up at the Crosswalk Community Church in Napa.

Some 8,500 structures are being threatened by the Glass Fire, authorities say.

6:34 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the city of Calistoga on Monday morning due to the rapidly growing Glass Fire.

The evacuation order is in effect for everyone south of Lincoln Avenue.

Evacuees are being urged to avoid using southbound Highway 29 to Napa, Petrified Forest Road and the Silverado Trail. People should head either on Highway 29 north of Lake County or Highway 128 into Geyserville.

6:01 a.m.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered on Monday morning for the following areas in Sonoma County due to the fast-moving Glass Fire.

Per Cal Fire, all areas east of Brush Creek Road, north of Montecito Boulevard, west of Calistoga Road and south of City Boundary (north of Badger Road area) are being ordered to evacuate.

All areas within the perimeter of east of Mission Boulevard, north of Highway 12, south of Montecito Boulevard and west of Calistoga Road are also under evacuation orders.

Authorities also closed Highway 29 to through traffic between Lincoln Avenue and Deer Park Road on Monday morning.

Temporary Evacuation Points have been set up in Santa Rosa at A Place to Play (located at 2375 W. 3rd Street).

As of Monday morning, Cal Fire says the Glass Fire has burned 11,000 acres. No containment has been reported.

Previous day’s updates below:

10:30 p.m.

Evacuations have been ordered as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns in Napa County, Cal Fire said.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Glass Fire, has grown to 2,500 acres in just four hours and is at zero percent containment as of 7:48 p.m., according to Cal Fire LNU. It is burning east of Calistoga and north of St. Helena.

Evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:

All of Crystal Springs Road and North Fork Crystal Springs Road

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

All of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive

All of Lommel Road.

Eastside of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road and all roads in between, including the Meadowood Resort.

Additional evacuations were ordered late Sunday night for Sonoma County. They are as follows.

Zone 3G1:

South of Helena Road

West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line

North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads

East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G2:

South of Cleland Ranch Road

West of Los Alamos Road

North and east of Santa Rosa County limits

East of Calistoga Roads

Zone 3G3:

South of Alamos Road

West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road

Northeast of Highway 12

West of Napa/Sonoma County Line, the easternmost boundary of Hood Mountain Regional Park, and easternmost boundary of Los Guilicos Juvenile Center, including Los Guilicos Juvenile Center

Adventist Health St. Helena, which is located just north of Deer Park, said it was evacuating its facility and transferring patients.

An evacuation center open at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2590 First Street in Napa.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

