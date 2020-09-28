SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to get a flu shot during the middle of his press conference on Monday.

“I’ve done this every single year, as long as I can remember,” Newsom said. “It is a simple thing to do, and getting a flu shot is a safe thing to do.”

Newsom warned that the coronavirus pandemic and coming flu season will start to drain healthcare resources – a point of emphasis many public health officials have been urging the public to take note of, even as COVID-19 has subsided in some areas.

Getting a flu shot is an easy way the public could help mitigate the “twindemic,” Newsom said.

The governor then stepped aside and revealed that a healthcare worker was waiting to give him a shot. He then took off his upper coat, revealing a camp green Cal Fire t-shirt, and got the shot.

“I wanted to show my biceps,” Newsom quipped after getting the shot.

Newsom also noted during Monday’s press conference that the state’s coronavirus numbers were continuing to improve, but cautioned officials were starting to see evidence of a second wave of infections.

Still, the governor said he expected more counties to move into the less severe “Yellow Tier” status soon as coronavirus numbers continue to improve.