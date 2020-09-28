CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police in Citrus Heights are continuing their search for a man who lit a fire outside of a preschool over the weekend. And it was all over a soda.

On Friday, a man appearing to be homeless walked up to the Little Friends Learning Center off Woodmore Oaks Drive, knocked on a classroom door, and said he wanted a soda. When he didn’t get what he wanted, he reportedly set some brush outside on fire.

Administrative Director Denelle Moore and school pastor Tweed Moore went outside to confront the man about the fire but they say he didn’t flinch. In fact, they say he casually walked away as if nothing had happened.

The pastor managed to take a photo of the man before he took off. Citrus Heights police say when they arrived, he was gone.

“I don’t know where he came in in the first place, but he definitely jumped over the back fence,” said Denelle Moore.

“I think we may have seen him around here before but why would he start a fire? Just doesn’t make any sense,” said Pastor Moore.

Citrus Heights police they said they’ve had a lot of similar incidents lately with homeless but this is different because it one escalated with the man lighting the grass on fire.

Preschool staff members were upset by the senseless act and hope the police are able to find the man.