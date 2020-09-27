NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Glass Fire in Napa County continues to torch hillsides endangering people’s homes, vineyards and lives as crews work to contain the blaze.

As of 7 p.m. per Cal Fire, the fire scorched approximately 2,500 acres and is threatening 2,268 structures.

Flames from the fire tore through wooded parts of the border between Calistoga and St. Helena, forcing people to pack up and leave at the break of dawn.

“Within an hour, we were packed up and ready to leave. My wife and family went into town and I’ve been here all day until now,” Ken Bankson, an evacuee, said. “Now, I’ll let the fire professionals take over.”

“I thought I was going to stick this out. But, I don’t think you can get much closer than that ridge,” said a woman CBS13 spoke to as she was getting ready to evacuate from her home.

Some said these flames bring back some startling memories of just how devastating fires in this area can be.

“What happened in 2017, how many houses went down like that, it’s all possible,” the woman who was evacuating said.

The chopping of helicopter blades and the roar of the plane engines doing airdrops to contain the fire could be heard throughout the day as crews battled the Glass Fire.

There are those who live in the area who said that dealing with this fire is all too familiar to them. Especially for one of the counties that was impacted by the recent LNU Complex Fire.

“We’re pretty packed on a regular basis it seems like. Obviously with this one, it doesn’t get any closer. The other ones have always been 5, 6 miles away from here,” Bankson said.

As crews continue to battle the blaze, there’s still fear that people who had to leave their homes may not come back to them.

“Everyone’s worried by the way. If anyone says they’re not worried, they’re lying to themselves, they’re delusional or they’re on some really good drugs,” the woman who was evacuating said.

The Red Flag Warning for the area and a large portion of Northern California will remain in effect until Monday night.