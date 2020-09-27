SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California hospitality workers are fasting at the State Capitol and they’re demanding Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill allowing them to return to work.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents 32,000 workers, is a union organizing the event for their hospitality worker members.

On Sunday, they were joined in solidarity by a caravan of farmworkers, with members participating in a fast for justice.

“This is probably the only way for the governor to listen to us, or is probably another way for the governor to listen to us,” one worker said. “We think it’s very important.”

The group said it plans to stay there until the end of the month or until the Newsom decides to sign the bill.