SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another San Quentin State Prison inmate – now the 27th – has died from coronavirus-related complications, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Saturday.

The inmate was not identified but state prison officials said they died on Friday, Sept. 25, at an outside hospital.

The CDCR said as of Saturday, there are three prisoners who are actively positive for COVID-19.

No further information regarding the inmate’s death was released.