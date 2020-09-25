SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Approximately 97,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers could lose power this weekend. According to the PG&E website, the utility expanded the potential Public Safety Power Shutoff outage area Friday afternoon to include more counties and thousands of more customers.

The outage may now impact a total of 16 counties including parts of Placer, El Dorado, Yuba, Nevada, Calaveras and Butte counties. Some of the shutoffs may begin around 2 a.m. Sunday, while others will not start until 4 p.m., depending on the weather. The outages could last until Monday night.

You can check to see if your home will be affected on the PG&E website.

On Thursday, the utility estimated that approximately 21,000 customers in Yuba, Butte and Plumas counties would be impacted by the PSPS event Saturday evening.

According to the utility, high winds and dry conditions in the northern Sacramento Valley and northern Sierra are posing an increased risk for damage to PG&E’s electrical system, which could ignite wildfires in areas with dry vegetation.

PG&E said that although there is still uncertainty regarding the strength of this weather system, the high-risk conditions are expected to arrive Saturday evening and subside early Monday.

During the next 48 hours, PG&E said it will continue to monitor the forecasted weather event and issue more notifications as we inch closer to Saturday.