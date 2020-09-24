ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A mother fought off a man who the Elk Grove Police Department said attempted to grab the woman and her child while they were walking.

Authorities said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. in the area of Center Parkway and Bruceville Road.

The woman was walking in the area when the suspect ran toward the victims and reached his arms around them, according to police.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, medium build, black “poofy” hair, bushy eyebrows, and wearing black-framed glasses.

Elk Grove police said the mother began yelling and fought the suspect off, forcing him to run away. Police said a possible vehicle associated with the suspect was described as an older green or teal sedan, possibly a Buick.

People in Elk Grove said they are concerned that the suspect is still at large.

“It’s kind of scary,” said Kimberly Delaney, who has two children. “To hear that it almost makes me not want to come here. It could have easily happened to me?”

Quiet neighborhoods are nearby. Jobe Dillard, who lives in Elk Grove, says that may have contributed to the attack.

“We don’t have police patrolling over here like that because it’s a pretty good neighborhood,” Dillard said. “He may have thought maybe nobody would expect it over here.”

The mother-daughter pair got away with only minor injuries but it’s likely something they won’t forget.

“I know the kid’s probably traumatized and the mom is probably traumatized, so my prayers are with them,” Dillard said.

Elk Grove police said the pair escaped because the mom did everything right.

“Follow this mom’s footsteps. She started screaming and she fought off,” Gray said. “If you are found in a situation like this, pay attention to what the subject looks like just like this mother did. She did everything she could to protect herself and her daughter.”

Anyone with may have been a witness to the incident is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.