STOCKTON (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County jail inmate has been charged with attempted murder stemming from two separate incidents.

On Thursday, Stockton Police Department detectives arrested Lawrence Carolino, 19, for multiple counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, conspiracy, and gang enhancements, according to a police department statement.

Carolino was already in custody at the San Joaquin County jail on unrelated charges and was pending transportation to the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The arrest stemmed from two separate shooting incidents, police say. The first happened on February 22, 2020, in the area of the 1000 block of Sanchez Court. The second happened on April 19, 2020, in the area of E. Loretta Avenue and N. El Dorado Street, where a citizen was hit with gunfire.

As part of their continuing investigation, detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicles possibly linked to the incidents. One is a white full-sized 4-door pick-up truck with black wheels. The other is a black vehicle was identified by witnesses as a 4-door sedan, possibly a Jetta.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call police at their non-emergency number: (209) 937-8377 or the Special Investigations Section at (209) 937-8422.

You can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online at StocktonPD.org or by calling Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.