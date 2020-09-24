SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two CHP officers are being credited for saving the of a boy who was unconscious and not breathing.

On Tuesday at 10:41 p.m., Solano County-area CHP Officers Barawed and Hardman were stopped at the fruit stand at Batavia Road and Dixon Avenue when a vehicle quickly drove up and stopped in front of their vehicle. A frantic woman got out of carrying her unresponsive 7-year-old son.

The child was not breathing, had no pulse, and was turning blue, so Officer Hardman began CPR with the assistance of Officer Barawed.

The officers continued giving CPR until the child regained his pulse and resumed breathing on his own.

Emergency medical help arrived and transported the child to Kaiser Vacaville for further medical treatment.