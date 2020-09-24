SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento restaurant was ripped off twice by a man claiming to be a Postmates courier. Now they’re warning other restaurants to be on the lookout.

On Tuesday, a Postmates courier, or someone posing as a courier, walked into the Golden Palace restaurant on Northgate Boulevard, approached the counter, and showed the restaurant worker his device with all of the order information, a restaurant employee says. The worker gave the courier the food and the courier left.

But the man never confirmed that he picked up the food — leaving the restaurant without their money and the customer without their food. The restaurant says the courier who goes by “Frankie” has done this twice.

We contacted Postmates about the incident and they said they would look into the incident and see if the man was really a courier or if he was only posing as the courier.

Later, CBS13 received this statement from the company: