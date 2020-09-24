SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Looking for things to be happy about in 2020 might be just what Californians need as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, the country’s politics are divisive as ever, and we’re having one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

WalletHub created a survey of 2020’s Happiest States in America and it turns out California scored pretty high. According to the credit score website, California is the sixth happiest state in the nation, earning high marks for “emotional and physical well-being.”

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

States ahead of California were Hawaii (No. 1) and Utah. Rounding out the top six were Minnesota, New Jersey, and Maryland. Nevada came in at number 19 and Arizona was 20.

RELATED: Poll: Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been In 50 Years

WalletHub says its listmakers looked at happiness research to figure out which metrics to examine at while evaluating states. They ended up zeroing in on 32 metrics — such as income growth, suicide rate, and even COVID-19 testing — to rank the 50 states.

The states at the bottom of the list were Oklahoma, Arkansas, and West Virginia.