Trivia ToastIn this edition of Trivia Toast, test your knowledge with the new season: Fall!

12 hours ago

Where is Happiness?Tina talks to Dannie De Novo about finding your true happiness

12 hours ago

Make-A-Wish SurpriseThe Make-A-Wish Foundation is going to surprise a young soccer fan with the help of the Republic FC

13 hours ago

Autumn PlantingLori is with a local plant specialist as he tells us why it's the best time of year to plant your vegetation.

13 hours ago

The TalkCourtney joins Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood and give a little preview of season 11's "The Talk" on CBS

13 hours ago