VACAVILLE (CBS13) – An attentive store employee in Vacaville helped lead police to a suspected thief who had eight outstanding warrants.

According to Vacaville police, on Monday, an employee of a business in the 3000 block of Harbison Drive watched as a man walked out with a box of items he didn’t pay for. Fortunately, the employee recognized the man as someone who had stolen from them previously.

The employee called the police and was able to provide a description of the man, along with the vehicle and license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

A short time later, an officer spotted the vehicle in the 1500 block of Helen Power Drive speeding through a retail area. Police pulled over the car, and inside, found stolen property and evidence of identity theft, police say. They later discovered some of the information was stolen during a Bay Areavehicle burglary. A loaded gun was also found wedged between the front passenger seat and door.

Jamie Thomas, 37, of Suisun City was arrested for eight outstanding warrants out of Solano County, possession of stolen property, and drug offenses. Tamara Weaver, 38, of Davis was arrested for possession of other people’s identifying information, drug offenses, and weapons charges, including a felon in possession of a firearm.