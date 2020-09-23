SUTTER (CBS13) – A man was arrested in Sutter on numerous charges Monday, including trying to force his way inside of an occupied vehicle, authorities say.

On the morning of September 21, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the area of Mallott and Butte House roads in Sutter on reports of a man trying to break into an occupied vehicle. Fortunately, the people in the car were able to get away from the suspect.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with 33-year-old Richard Huff, who the people in the car later identified as the suspect.

Huff was allegedly found to be under the influence of an illegal, controlled substance. During his arrest, Huff allegedly resisted arrest and damaged a patrol vehicle by kicking it, say deputies.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, attempt armed robbery, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $61,000.