NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — One of two iguanas reported stolen from a Newcastle animal sanctuary is back home.

The Enchanted Forest Exotic Animal Sanctuary said someone broke in and stole Squiggy and Siracha earlier this week. But on Wednesday, the red iguana, Siracha, was found on the property on the other side of the fence.

The owner tells CBS13 they think the thief returned the iguanas outside. They’re now keeping an eye out for Squiggy.

The owner said most of the animals are coming to the sanctuary following the California wildfires or their owners have died due to complications from COVID-19.

