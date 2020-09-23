RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The Rancho Cordova officer involved in a violent incident with a 14-year-old earlier this year has been fired.

As first reported by the Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the officer was terminated this week. Officials said the eight-year veteran of the department was on paid administrative leave during the internal investigation.

In April, a video of the officer attacking a child on the ground went viral. The scuffle happened on April 27, after authorities say the officer witnessed the 14-year-old take a tobacco product from an adult. When questioned, the sheriff’s office claims the boy refused to cooperate, lied about his age, and resisted physically.

That’s apparently when the physical altercation happened.

After video of the incident went viral, Senator Kamala Harris called it a “horrific abuse of power.”

At the time, the new police chief, Kate Adams, said the boy has expressed remorse and wanted to meet with the officer. It’s unclear if that meeting ever happened.

“It is heartening to me that on both sides, with the young man and the officer, there is a desire to listen to each other and understand how the situation could have been different,” Adams said in a video posted to YouTube in April.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said the officer did not return to work after the incident.