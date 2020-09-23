WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Placer County’s former public health director, Dr. Amy Sisson, has been hired as Yolo County’s new public health officer.

In a statement Wednesday, Yolo County announced Dr. Sisson would begin at her new post on October 26. She was appointed by the Yolo County Board of Supervisors following the retirement of its Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman in June.

Placer County announced Dr. Sisson’s resignation two weeks ago. She had served as Placer County’s public health director since October 2019.

Dr. Sisson has multiple connections and personal ties to Yolo County, including being a graduate of UC Davis and has ran a small urban farm in West Sacramento. She also serves as an Assistant Professor on the volunteer clinical faculty at UC Davis, where she teaches graduate students in public health.

Dr. Larissa May had been serving as Yolo County’s interim public health officer since August 4.