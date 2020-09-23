MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are searching for information that could lead them to the passengers of a vehicle who might know something about a homicide that happened in August.

In a statement released Thursday, the Modesto Police Department shared a photo of a white SUV in the area of Blue Bird Drive and Silo Way, where, on August 17, a woman was shot inside of a parked vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Police believe the passengers of the SUV may have seen the shooting happen and would like to talk to them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.