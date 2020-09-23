SONORA (CBS13) — Police have released the identity of a 17-year-old boy who died after being shot last week in Sonora.

On Wednesday, the teen was identified as Eric Aguiar of Jamestown.

Sonora police say, just before midnight, they got a report about shots fired in the area of School Street. Officers got to the scene within a minute, but no one was immediately found in the area. Soon after, police got another call from someone reporting their friend had been shot and they were at the hospital.

He later died from his injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this point.

No suspects have been identified, but the police department is calling the incident a homicide investigation.