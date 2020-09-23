SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Folsom and El Dorado Hills share a border but are each living under a totally different set of rules in the state’s reopening plan.

Sacramento County is still in the most restrictive purple tier, while El Dorado County is moving from the red to orange tier. The new tier allows for more businesses to reopen, including some indoor operations.

It’s starting to look like business as usual at El Dorado County Town Center, according to Shawnee Thompson who works at Tan Central at the outdoor mall.

“It’s busy everywhere, the nail salons, they are always busy, you just see more people walking around enjoying themselves,” said Thompson.

Thompson said business has picked up at not only her store, but throughout the entire mall.

“It’s amazing to start opening back up and getting back to some kind of normal,” she explained.

El Dorado County’s new looser restrictions allow for indoor dining, outside bars and increased capacity at gyms like Orange Theory at the El Dorado Town Center. The same businesses are closed just 2.5 miles away at Palladio in Folsom. Orange Theory gym members say they are seeing a number of people come from outside the county to take classes.

“It’s been very difficult since Folsom closed, I understand why they closed. It’s made it very difficult to get into our normal spot here,” said Jen, who lives in El Dorado Hills.

Members at the gym say they have no other choice, explaining that the Folsom location is only open in the mornings for outdoor operations.

“Now we go to El Dorado Hills as much as we can. It’s pretty full. It’s the only one open so we have to wait sometimes but it’s worth it,” said Folsom resident Melanie Jones.

El Dorado County Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams, explains despite the looser restrictions, residents should not get complacent.

“I’ve been telling people a lot that just because something is open or allowed does not mean it is inherently safe. We still need really careful in doing the precautions,” Dr. Williams explained.

Jim Araellano lives in Folsom just a block away from the El Dorado County line.

“It’s not like we are talking California and Texas, we are talking just down the street,” he explained. “We go there for everything. We want to experience life, we just go up the hill.”

Araellano believes living on the border should not impact what he has access to.

“Just as the state is doing demographics based on the counties. The counties need to break it up for the cities and towns,” he said.

Dr. Williams says she’s confident in these new looser restrictions, she just wants people to take precautions. She says the next couple of weeks will be very telling to see if the county can sustain their numbers and eventually get into the lowest tier.