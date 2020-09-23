SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A two-alarm fire at a door business in Sacramento early Wednesday morning sent flames high into the sky.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in a 75-foot by 75-foot storage area at Doors and More, which is at 210 12th Street.

Crews with a pretty good handle on fire at a Door Storage facility along 12th St at Dos Rios. Cause under investigation. Road closures in area. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@rachelwulff⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ pic.twitter.com/GPsIWRoskK — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 23, 2020

Firefighters blocked off streets in the area so they could bring in ladder trucks to fight the fire that threatened nearby buildings. 12th Street near B Street was closed to traffic.

Heavy Attack from above as SacFire crews battle fire on North B St ⁦@JohnDabkovich⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ @cbs13Sacramento pic.twitter.com/J0BnOJ3nAk — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 23, 2020

“We had access issues…and heavy involvement of material; the best way to attack it was from above with aerial devices, which kept it from extending into the building,” said Sacramento Fire Chief Mike Taylor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.