3M Science at Home
http://www.3m.com/scienceathome
Mirror Image Dance Company
2121 2nd St. A-106, Davis CA 95618
mirrorimagedancecompany.com
IG: mirrorimage_dc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MirrorImageDanceCompany/
Party Package To Go
ANIMAL RESCUE OF TRACY VIRTUAL AUCTION
STARTS SATURDAY
http://www.animalrescuetracy.org
ANIMAL RESCUE OF TRACY CAR SCAVENGER HUNT
OCTOBER 3
1PM-4PM
$25/person or $125 VIP Family 4-Pack
http://www.animalrescuetracy.org
The Talk
Season 11 of “The Talk” premieres Monday, Sept. 21 on CBS with hosts returning to a redesigned open-concept socially distanced set
Plant Foundry
plantfoundry.com
new web store where you can shop 24/7!
We are also active on Instagram: instagram.com/plantfoundry
Dannie De Novo
“Get In a Good Mood & Stay There” Author
http://www.DannieDeNovo.com
https://eatable.com/
We’ve set up the code GOODDAY for you share with your viewers
This code gives viewers 15% off their purchase from EATABLE.com across our full line of products. Expires Dec 31, 2020, so can be used for Holiday gift shopping!
Whirlow Woodworks
Instagram: @whirlow_woodworks
The Fresh Dolls
https://thefreshdolls.com/