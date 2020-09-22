SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man who’s accused of sexually assaulting a massage parlor employee.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, sheriff’s office detectives arrested 28-year-old Guadalupe Hernandez after he allegedly sexually assaulted the employee in Sacramento County.

Aside from Hernandez’s photo, no further details about the incident were provided by authorities.

Detectives are asking for others who may have been targeted by Hernandez to contact them. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Hernandez are asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 875-5070.

Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward by providing information through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

Sergeant Tess Deterding

Sheriff’s Spokesperson