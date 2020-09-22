SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo family is getting bigger with the addition of a baby giraffe.

Shani, a 10-year-old Masai giraffe, gave birth to the female calf on Sunday evening, and zoo officials are asking for the community’s help to name it.

The birth coincides with the launch of the zoo’s online auction that runs through Sept. 29. Zoo supporters are able to bid on an opportunity to name the zoo’s new baby giraffe or have the chance to be one of the first to meet her in person.

Other auction items include original art made by orangutans and a private holiday party at the zoo.

All proceeds will benefit the non-profit zoo and its animals. Learn more about the auction on the zoo’s website.