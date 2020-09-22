SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The fall equinox, or the official start of autumn, was this morning at 6:30 a.m. Break out the Halloween and fall décor and grab yourself something pumpkin-spiced!

Despite the change in seasons, it won’t feel like fall just yet. Locations in the valley will be in the 80s Tuesday and up into the 90s to near 100 this weekend.

The good news is that cooler weather is on the way…eventually.

Astronomical Autumn has arrived! 🍂 Unfortunately, the weather forecast will still feel like summer🥵. Valley communities will be in the 90s to near 💯 this weekend. Some good news – as expected over the course of autumn, avg temps will drop along with the daylight hours. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5XGXjjt1Hg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 22, 2020

