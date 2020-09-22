SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders approved an emergency order to close more streets, giving restaurants more outdoor dining opportunities.

The Sacramento City Council voted to approve the closures Tuesday afternoon. With Sacramento County stuck in the purple tier, outdoor dining is the only option for local restaurants.

Now some owners are concerned about what they’ll do during the winter months.

“This is the only seating that we have, so if it rains then we’re out of luck,” Derar Zawaydeh, owner of Crepeville, said. “So no matter how you look at it, it doesn’t really look great, our future, in terms of seating, unless we come up with some creative idea to actually have heaters outside along with tents.”

Some customers say once it gets colder, they won’t be eating outdoors.