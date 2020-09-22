LINCOLN (CBS13) – A Citrus Heights man is facing several drugs and gun-related charges after he allegedly led a sheriff’s deputy on a chase with speeds topping 100 mph.

On Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. a Placer County sheriff’s deputy reportedly tried to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle near Highway 65 and Galleria Boulevard in Roseville. The rider was traveling at what the sheriff’s department says more than 100 miles per hour and didn’t stop as directed.

The deputy followed the rider who eventually stopped near Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln. The rider identified himself as 37-year old Cameron Jetton of Citrus Heights. He is a convicted felon.

The deputy searched Jetton’s backpack and found a stolen, loaded Springfield XD 40 caliber handgun. The deputy also found an additional magazine and a bag full of .40 caliber ammunition, methamphetamine, and a modified device for ingesting methamphetamine.

Jetton was arrested on charges of evading with disregard for safety, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possessing a controlled substance and a loaded firearm, and additional related charges.