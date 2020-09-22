DAVIS (CBS13) — A former Davis police sergeant once heralded as officer of the year is now accused of being on the wrong side of the law, stealing public funds while on duty.

Trevor Edens overcame losing part of his leg in a motorcycle crash and returned to duty in 2009 to earn “Davis Police Officer of the Year.” Now he’s facing possible jail time.

A 2008 photo shows Edens in a wheelchair, recovering from a motorcycle crash that forced doctors to amputate part of his leg. Now a twist to that inspiration — he’s in big trouble.

“Charges were filed against Trevor Edens,” Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov said.

A criminal complaint shows Edens is now facing a felony public officer crime charge of misappropriating public funds. According to the complaint, Edens was “charged with the receipt, safekeeping, transfer and distribution of public moneys,” but instead took that public money “for personal use.”

“We started off as an internal investigation in the fall of 2018 when other officers that sergeant Edens supervised came forward and felt there were things that weren’t right,” Doroshov said.

Edens was supervising the Yolo County Narcotics Enforcement Team at the time of the alleged crime. He was placed on administrative leave and eventually forced to resign.

The Yolo County District Attorney says a full audit and review of all the cases prosecuted using Eden’s investigations was conducted. The review found this alleged criminal act to be an isolated case.

Hailed as a hero for overcoming a career-threatening crash. And returning to duty after an amputation. A will to serve the public. Prosecutors now allege he messed up, and tried serving himself.

Edens is due in court for the first time next month. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.