SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The city of Sacramento is cracking down on a shopping center it says is known for crime.

The city was granted a preliminary injunction against the owners of the Evergreen Shopping Center, Lotus Investment Partners, on Mack Road.

Police have been called to shopping center more than 2,250 times since 2014 for everything from drugs to robberies and homicides.

The injunction could allow the city to ultimately close the shopping center if the crime continues.

In 2018, the Sacramento Police Department opened a “Justice for Neighbors” case for the property and performed a “Crime Prevention through Environmental Design” of the site. The auditor recommended the owners improve lighting, security, signage, maitenance and surveillance to deter crime.

As part of the city’s lawsuit, officials are asking the owners to implement the CPTED recommendations.