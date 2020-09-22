ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Two men died early Tuesday morning when the car they were in hit a tree in Antelope.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. along westbound Elverta Road in the area of Northam Drive just west of Watt Avenue, a CHP spokesperson says. They say the car, an early 2000s Pontiac Grand Am, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then left the road and slammed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in two and ejecting both passengers. They were killed instantly.

CHP says speed was a major factor in the crash, and, based on preliminary evidence, alcohol may have also been a factor.

Two people killed in rollover crash and collision with a tree. Elverta Rd and Northam Dr. Crash happened around 1am. WB Elverta closes at Notham. ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ec48wgpnrM — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 22, 2020

The passengers have been identified as males in their 20s. Their names have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.