YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Sacramento man has been arrested for allegedly causing serious injuries to a juvenile in Yolo County Sunday.

On Sunday, just before 8 a.m., Yolo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area of County Road 22 at the west end of the Yolo Bypass after a fisherman found a male juvenile that had been the victim of an assault.

The victim was then taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Detectives investigated the incident and determined that Oleg Lavrenko, 18, of Sacramento, assaulted the victim. Lavrenko was then located at his Sacramento residence and arrested on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery with serious bodily injury.

A motive for the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to call the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 668-5280 or (530) 666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at (530) 668-5248.