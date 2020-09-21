WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – West Sacramento police have released bodycam footage of the incident last week that resulted in officers shooting and killing senior Robert Coleman.

You can watch the video, here. WARNING: Graphic footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to West Sacramento police, officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. on September 12 of a man in his 30s carrying a gun in the 1800 block of West Capitol Avenue. Police found and detained the man, who ultimately had nothing to do with the shooting, they say. While police were still at the scene, a car pulled up behind an officer’s patrol car with its lights on.

The man, later identified as 88-year-old Robert Coleman then stepped out of the car and the officer walked up and said: “Hey, how’s it going sir? Can I help you?”

The officer saw what looked like a gun in Coleman’s hand, then ran back toward his vehicle as the sound of gunshots rang out heard. He yelled: “Shots fired, shots fired”, then yelled to Coleman to put down the gun.

Police yelled several more commands at Coleman to put down his gun and show them his hands, however, based on commands yelled by officers, Coleman did not comply. They then fired multiple shots towards Coleman, who was hit.

They administered first-aid to Coleman who later died.

Police shared this photo of the gun Coleman was reportedly holding.

The West Sacramento Police Department said Coleman had a long history as an employee with West Sacramento, working as a code enforcement officer in the 1990s, then as a parking enforcement officer, and finally as a police volunteer before retiring in 2004.

He had recently been struggling with mental illness and had suicidal thoughts, family members reportedly told West Sacramento police.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon said this about the shooting: “After reviewing the footage, I felt even more deeply the profound tragedy of Mr. Coleman’s battle with mental illness, as well as the trauma endured both by his family and by police officers on the scene.”

Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being carried out by the Davis Police Department.

No officers were injured in the incident.