STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

At 1:41 a.m., Stockton police officers were called out to the 400 block of Jill Circle where someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

The man was unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting.

Police have not identified a motive for the shooting, nor have they released information about a possible suspect.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.