SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian has been hit and killed in Sacramento.

Police say the pedestrian was hit and killed on Roseville Road, just south of Marconi Circle around 5 a.m. A portion of Roseville Road was blocked off by police for their investigation.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Traffic is impacted in the area of Roseville Rd and Marconi Cir for a fatal veh. vs. ped investigation. Roseville road is closed near Marconi Cir. Plan accordingly and please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dM4k2pnK3k — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 21, 2020

There was no vehicle on-scene when they arrived, so police say they are investigating the incident as a hit and run. Crime scene investigators are also on-scene.

This is a developing story.