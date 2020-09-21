Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pedestrian has been hit and killed in Sacramento.

Police say the pedestrian was hit and killed on Roseville Road, just south of Marconi Circle around 5 a.m.  A portion of Roseville Road was blocked off by police for their investigation.

There was no vehicle on-scene when they arrived, so police say they are investigating the incident as a hit and run. Crime scene investigators are also on-scene.

This is a developing story. 