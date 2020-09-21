SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The holiday season in Downtown Sacramento will look a lot different this year.

Typical events like the downtown ice rink and Theatre of Lights are off-limits due to coronavirus concerns and the tree lighting in Old Sacramento will be virtual this year.

But the pandemic did not take away all of the fun. A 65-foot Ferris wheel will be installed in front of Rio City Café in Old Sacramento from Oct. 30 through Jan. 31, and “Movies Under the Stars” are scheduled for Thursdays in October.

The outdoor movies will be held where the ice rink normally stands in Ali Youssefi Square and will be hosted by the Crest Theatre. The line-up is as follows: