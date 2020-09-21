SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A heavily decomposed body was found in a vacant home near North Highlands on Sunday

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call at around 5:30 p.m. about a body in a home in the 5800 block of Walerga Road, which is just northeast of Sacramento McClellan Airport.

Investigators said the body was in the late stages of decomposition and the cause of death is unknown.

No further information was available.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.