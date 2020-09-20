SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Investigators in Amador County have identified a second suspect in an assault that left a man hospitalized and occurred in the Sutter Creek area in mid-August, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Tumica Harvey, is wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, has an extensive criminal history and is believed to be armed and dangerous, the Sutter Creek Police Department said on Sunday.

Police said they responded shortly before 1 p.m. on August 16 to reports of a shooting on Ridge Road.

Arriving officers located a man from Mariposa County seriously injured. Police said the man was taken by helicopter to a Sacramento area trauma center.

Sutter Creek police said a male suspect had already been taken into custody but did not release his name.

Further details regarding the victim’s condition and injuries were also not released.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Harvey is asked to contact the Sutter Creek Police Department.