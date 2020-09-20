SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two men were rescued Sunday morning after their boat capsized in the Sacramento River, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said a driver on Garden Highway called it in after they spotted one of the men floating face down. The other man was found passed out onshore.

Firefighters said the rescue operation posed many challenges.

Paramedics transported one of the men to UC Davis Medical Center by helicopter while administering CPR.

The other man was revived at the scene and refused further treatment.

No word yet on his condition or why the boat capsized.