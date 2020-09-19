SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vigils for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, will occur in Sacramento and Davis on Saturday evening.

The Sacramento vigil, which will be held at the county courthouse in downtown at 8 p.m., is part of a larger, nationwide vigil occurring simultaneously at courthouses across the country.

Both Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Councilmember Angelique Ashby announced they will both be in attendance.

The vigil in Davis is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Central Park Gardens of Davis between 3rd and 4th streets.

“Join us in remembering the incomparable RBG. We will share our sorrow and resolve for carrying her spirit forward into the spaces where it’s needed most,” the Facebook event page reads.