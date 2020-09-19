SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A rally for President Donald Trump happened Saturday at the California State Capitol in Sacramento.

Trump supporters in attendance showed support for law enforcement and wounded veterans.

CBS13 spoke with a family who passed by the Capitol to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg but didn’t realize there was a rally today.

“I was completely unaware of that, but seeing someone out here putting something down gave me some direction,” said Sarah Posluszny. “But I got to be honest, having this out here made me very nervous.”

Some people left painted stones as a tribute to Justice Ginsburg, as part of Jewish tradition.

Ginsburg died Friday in her Washington home due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87.