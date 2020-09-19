Friday Dance Party 9/18/2020Friday Dance Party 9/18/2020

14 hours ago

Question of the Day 9/18/2020Question of the Day 9/18/2020

14 hours ago

Creative ExcursionA local company is helping you enjoy the great outdoors without being at the mercy of the wilderness. Julissa finds out how you can "glamp" with the kids.

14 hours ago

OktoberfestIn-person Oktoberfest may have been cancelled, but you don't need to get your lederhosen in a bunch! John finds out why.

14 hours ago

Joe Goes Bocce, Part 2Cody gets the Bocce Breakdown from Joe Curtis!

14 hours ago