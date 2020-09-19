A Little Country and A Little Rock-n-Roll
Tonight
8pm
Movie Night
Sunday @ 7:30pm
Discount Code GCF
Gold Country Fairgrounds
209 Fair Gate Rd
Auburn
http://www.GoldCountryfair.com
(530) 823-4533 or 916.934.2207
EZ Vibe Coffee
Vending at Esther Park
Every Other Sunday
Noon-1pm
http://www.ezvibecoffee.com
Facebook: EZ Vibe Coffee
Instagram: @ezvibecoffee
Elk Grove Historical Society Yard Sale
Today and Tomorrow
8:00 am to 2:00 pm
9941 East Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove
Aaron Judge All Rise Foundation
Aaronjudgeallrisefoundation.org
Firstteesanjoaquin.org
Princess Party People
(209) 214-2036
http://www.princesspartypeople.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/3566340740044410/
https://www.facebook.com/princesspartypeopleandcharacters/
Elevate Dance Company
7147 Pacific Ave., Stockton
(209) 425-2828
Instagram @elevatedancecompany and @elevatedanceapparel
studio- edc209.com
Pop-Up shop: elevatedanceapparel.com
http://www.elevatedancecompany.com/
Huntington’s Disease Society of America
http://northernca.hdsa.org/about/2020-sacramento-team-hope-walk
ASTHMA PEAK WEEK
https://allergyasthmanetwork.org/
“The Rescuer: One Firefighter’s Story of Courage, Darkness, and the Relentless Love that Saved Him”
Facebook: GracefullyRescued
RescuerBook.com
Indian Cuisine Classes
Class Sign Ups
sacramentospice@gmail.com
916.542.8456
For all upcoming classes visit Website: https://www.sacramentospice.com/cooking-class-schedule
Capital M Media
http://www.hellocapitalm.com
248.515.9314
@hellocapitalm (Instagram)
http://www.hellocapitalm.com