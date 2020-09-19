SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One local animal lover spent her 7th birthday giving back in a major way.

Over the last several years, Lilyanne Gunfer has been volunteering at the Sacramento SPCA, often dropping off toys or just stopping by to hand out treats.

Instead of receiving toys for her birthday, Lilyanne wanted friends and family to donate goodies for her pals at the Sacramento SPCA.

“I really, really like animals,” she said. “Most of them are really cute.”

Lilyanne said she loves all animals and hopes to be a veterinarian one day.