SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A man was left with traumatic injuries after he was struck by a train in Suisun City on Friday morning.

Suisun City Fire Department crews responded to the area of Sunset and Railroad avenues just before 6 a.m. after someone was reportedly hit by a train near the intersection. Crews eventually found the victim a couple hundred feet into Fairfield city limits.

The man’s friend had tried to help him get help, apparently. First responders noted that the man had obvious traumatic injuries from the incident.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not stated.

Authorities say the incident should serve as a reminder to stay alert around railroad tracks.