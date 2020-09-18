ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A group of Rocklin High School students started their own non-profit to help small businesses.

The team runs The Residential Hermes, which features products and stories from entrepreneurs across the Sacramento area.

The website is also a platform for business owners to share their stories with the community.

“So we really wanted people to connect to local businesses because you hear about them all the time but you dont really know who owns the business, how they run, how they’ve been affected,” student Eric Ryu said.

You can use The Residential Hermes website to buy products from local startups including clothes and jewelry.