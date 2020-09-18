ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a hotel in Roseville Friday morning.

Roseville police say officers responded just before 8 a.m. to a hotel along the 1900 block of Freedom Way.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but police confirm that one person has died.

No information about the person who died has been released at this point.

A search is still on for the suspect, police say. No description was immediately available.

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage from the hotel and other businesses nearby to try and identify the suspect, police say.

Updates to follow.